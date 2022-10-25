School shootings are already at a record in 2022 – with months still to go
By James Densley, Professor of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan State University
David Riedman, Ph.D. student in Criminal Justice and Creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, University of Central Florida
Jillian Peterson, Professor of Criminal Justice, Hamline University
On Oct. 24, while a teenage gunman was pleading guilty for a deadly school incident in Michigan, another school shooting was taking place in St. Louis.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 25, 2022