Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya's big railway project makes life even harder for the poor by ignoring their reality

By Gediminas Lesutis, Marie Curie Fellow, University of Amsterdam
Share this article
People’s responses to large infrastructure projects – railways, bridges, highways – are rarely neutral. To some, these projects represent powerful social and political promises of transformative change and a brighter future. To others, they mean evictions and the disruption of livelihoods.

The reaction of Kenyans to the country’s Standard Gauge Railway,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Four scenarios to prepare for in our disordered world
~ School shootings are already at a record in 2022 – with months still to go
~ Apartheid ‘town planning’ created Orlando 90 years ago. It became a hotbed of black resistance
~ Ghana's economic crisis: expert insights into how things got so bad – and what the fixes are
~ Most Americans do trust scientists and science-based policy-making – freaking out about the minority who don't isn't helpful
~ The UK is facing an economic crisis – here's why it needs to find a global solution
~ Gaza's food system has been stretched to breaking point by Israel
~ Ukraine war: 'General Winter' is about to arrive – this time it's not good news for the Russian army
~ Rishi Sunak: is it legitimate for the Conservatives to continue in government without an election? A constitutional scholar explains
~ How we found microbes rarer than a ticket to the Moon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter