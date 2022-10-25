Ukraine war: Putin escalates with sabotage and 'false flag' operations leaving the west struggling to find a response
By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
David Hastings Dunn, Professor of International Politics in the Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
From the start of his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has employed the threat of escalation to the use of nuclear weapons as a means to deter western support. He has aimed to spread fear in Europe as a means to undermining solidarity with Kyiv. And as his military fails to hold the gains it initially made in the south and east of Ukraine these threats have become louder.
But the use of a tactical…
