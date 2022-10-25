Four ways to support a friend or loved one with long COVID
By Ana Leite, Associate Professor in Social and Organisational Psychology, Durham University
Damien Ridge, Professor of Health Studies, University of Westminster
Nisreen Alwan, Associate Professor in Public Health, University of Southampton
An estimated 2.3 million people in the UK are currently living with long COVID. The condition is most commonly reported by people aged 35-69, but it can affect people of any age. And many young people will also face the need to support friends or relatives.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 25, 2022