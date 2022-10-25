Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should athletes just shut up and play ball? No – society is changing and sport sponsorship must too

By Ashlee Morgan, Lecturer in Sport Business & Marketing, Edith Cowan University
There are risks in biting the hand that feeds you. But sporting bodies that don’t consider their stakeholders’ values will be left at the start line.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
