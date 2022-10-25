Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Investigate war crimes during August offensive on Gaza

By Amnesty International
The International Criminal Court (ICC) must investigate unlawful attacks committed during Israel’s August 2022 assault on the Gaza Strip as war crimes, Amnesty International said today in a new research briefing. Using ph​otographs of weapons fragments, satellite imagery analysis and testimony from dozens of interviews, the organization reconstructed the circumstances around three specific attacks, two of which were carried out […] The post Israel/OPT: Investigate war crimes during August offensive on Gaza   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
