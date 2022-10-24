Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: with civil war on the cards, the west needs to identify a moderate ally to support

By Kambaiz Rafi, ESRC Postdoctoral Fellow, SOAS, University of London
It has become axiomatic that in Afghanistan, once an armed resistance group gains a foothold in an area it becomes hard to route out. This is more so if it musters a degree of local support and is in a geographically remote region. During the past year, an anti-Taliban force led by the National Resistance Front (NRF) appears to have achieved just that in Panjshir, Baghlan, and neighbouring provinces in the country’s north-east, despite significant odds and without much outside support.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
