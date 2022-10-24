Tolerance.ca
Ian McEwan's Lessons, his most autobiographical novel, is a new experiment in vulnerability

By Kate Flaherty, Senior Lecturer (English and Drama), Australian National University
Ian McEwan has forged his own genre – crisply realist surfaces mixed with sudden excursions into the darkest corridors of the mind. In Lessons, the central character reveals a writerly consciousness.The Conversation


