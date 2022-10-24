Tolerance.ca
Labor's love lost: the tide is turning on private ownership of electricity grids

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
The promise by the Andrews government to reintroduce public enterprise to Victoria’s electricity industry, through a revived State Electricity Commission, is something of a shock.

The process of electricity privatisation in Australia began with Labor in Victoria, when the government of Joan Kirner sold 51% of the Loy Yang B power station in 1992. Her Liberal successor, Jeff Kennett, then sold the remainder of Loy Lang B, as well as the rest of the state’s publicly owned generation, transmission…The Conversation


© The Conversation
