Qatar: Security Forces Arrest, Abuse LGBT People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Evening traffic on the Corniche promenade with the skyline of West Bay Doha the background  © 2022/Christian Charisius/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images. (Beirut) – Qatar Preventive Security Department forces have arbitrarily arrested lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people and subjected them to ill-treatment in detention, Human Rights Watch said today. LGBT people interviewed said that their mistreatment took place as recently as September 2022, as Qatar prepared to host the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup in November and even as the government came under intense…


© Human Rights Watch -
