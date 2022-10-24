Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Hundreds of Refugees Deported to Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke billows from Russian airstrikes near Syria's Bab al-Hawa (Cilvegözü) border crossing with Turkey on September 27, 2022, according to AFP correspondents and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. © 2022 Omar Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images (Istanbul) – Turkish authorities arbitrarily arrested, detained, and deported hundreds of Syrian refugee men and boys to Syria between February and July 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. Deported Syrians told Human Rights Watch that Turkish officials arrested them in their homes, workplaces, and on the street,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
