Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Surge in Summary Deportations to Myanmar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An immigration vehicle takes Myanmar nationals to a Malaysian naval base for deportation, February 23, 2021. © 2021 Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images (Bangkok) – Malaysian authorities have since mid-August 2022 accelerated the number of asylum seekers summarily deported to Myanmar, where their lives and freedom are at risk, Human Rights Watch said today. Malaysian immigration authorities have since April returned over 2,000 Myanmar nationals, including military defectors, without assessing their asylum claims or other protection needs – more than half of them in the…


