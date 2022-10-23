Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use and waste

By Aliakbar Gholampour, Senior Lecturer in Civil and Structural Engineering, Flinders University
The energy-intensive process of producing cement and concrete contributes significantly to global warming while depleting resources. Much more sustainable alternatives are being developed.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
