Human Rights Observatory

Imagine if each of us could direct where our taxes were spent. Meet TaxTrack

By Jean-Paul Gagnon, Senior lecturer in democracy studies, University of Canberra
Angela Tan-Kantor, Assistant Professor of Financial Accounting, University of Canberra
Bomikazi Zeka, Assistant Professor in Finance and Financial Planning, University of Canberra
John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Ahead of this week’s budget, Treasurer Jim Chalmers says he wants Australians to prepare for a serious conversation about how to pay for the services we need.

We’ve developed a proposal to make that conversation more real.

Australians pay a lot of tax (although less than in some other countries) and we pay it in a lot of ways: through income…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
