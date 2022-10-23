Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Social media misogyny: The new way Andrew Tate brought us the same old hate

By Luc Cousineau, Postdoctoral Fellow in International Network on Technology, Work, and Family, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Online personalities like Andrew Tate are using social media to amplify their misogynist and anti-woman rhetoric. Social media companies deplatforming them can cut them off from followers and revenue.The Conversation


