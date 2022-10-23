In 1986 Wits University did a survey about its relevance to South Africa: another is needed
By Edward Webster, Distinguished Reserach Professor, Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
Jacklyn Cock, Professor Emerita in Sociology and Honorary Research Professor in SWOP, University of the Witwatersrand
The 1986 research revealed that a large proportion of the community members surveyed thought that Wits served mainly white, corporate interests.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 23, 2022