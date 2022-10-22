Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brazilian candidates reduce attention on peripheral neighborhoods in 2022 elections

By Liam Anderson
Peripheral neighbourhoods are largely absent from the speeches and the government plans of candidates to the Brazilian presidency. At least, that is what is indicated by the plans presented to the Electoral Court.


Read complete article

