Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

INTERVIEW: Connection between human rights and climate change ‘must not be denied’

Share this article
The right to life, food, development, self-determination, water and sanitation, and adequate housing, is being denied to millions of people because of climate change, the first UN Special Rapporteur on the Protection of Human Rights in the context of Climate Change, has told the General Assembly in his first formal report to the body.]]>


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Four ways to spot hints of alien life using the James Webb Space Telescope
~ Sweden's new right-leaning government to look at outsourcing prisoners to other countries
~ Employers can't fill vacancies, but many do surprisingly little to help workers return after a long illness
~ The Lost King: why are we still obsessed with Richard III after 500 years?
~ Air fryers and pressure cookers: how you can save money on your cooking bills
~ How Strictly is challenging the way people think about dance
~ Exercise really can help you sleep better at night – here's why that may be
~ Diwali in the UK: how commodifying minority religions can risk cultural appropriation
~ Chad: Repression of demonstrations must stop immediately
~ US/Mexico: Expelling Venezuelans Threatens Rights, Lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter