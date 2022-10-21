Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four ways to spot hints of alien life using the James Webb Space Telescope

By Joanna Barstow, Ernest Rutherford Fellow, The Open University
Share this article
The study of exoplanets, worlds which orbit stars other than our sun, is currently being transformed by the new James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). We will shortly gain our first insight into conditions on rocky, potentially Earth-like worlds beyond our solar system. One of these distant worlds might host life. But could we detect it?

We may be able to spot signs of life in the composition of the planet’s atmosphere.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ INTERVIEW: Connection between human rights and climate change ‘must not be denied’
~ Sweden's new right-leaning government to look at outsourcing prisoners to other countries
~ Employers can't fill vacancies, but many do surprisingly little to help workers return after a long illness
~ The Lost King: why are we still obsessed with Richard III after 500 years?
~ Air fryers and pressure cookers: how you can save money on your cooking bills
~ How Strictly is challenging the way people think about dance
~ Exercise really can help you sleep better at night – here's why that may be
~ Diwali in the UK: how commodifying minority religions can risk cultural appropriation
~ Chad: Repression of demonstrations must stop immediately
~ US/Mexico: Expelling Venezuelans Threatens Rights, Lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter