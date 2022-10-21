Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Employers can't fill vacancies, but many do surprisingly little to help workers return after a long illness

By Stephen Bevan, Head of HR Research Development, Institute for Employment Studies, Lancaster University
The UK was supposed to be facing a spike in unemployment after the pandemic furlough schemes ended, but instead the job market is the tightest in a generation. Given that there are also more vacancies than active job seekers and many sectors are struggling with skill shortages, you might expect to see pay rising, productivity improving and new job opportunities for those at the margins.

Yet real pay…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
