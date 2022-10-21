Tolerance.ca
The Lost King: why are we still obsessed with Richard III after 500 years?

By Tim Thornton, Professor of History and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Huddersfield
Stephen Frears’ film is adding to the furore surrounding Richard III, England’s most controversial king. New research examines what prompts such ferocious debate.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
