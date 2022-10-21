Tolerance.ca
Hundreds Flee Attacks in Mozambique’s Ruby Mining Region

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People arrive in Montepuez after fleeing violence in several villages across Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique, October 20, 2022.  © 2022 Private This week, suspected Al-Shabab fighters attacked precious gem-rich areas of Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, closing at least two mining operations and causing hundreds of people to flee villages in Ancuabe and Montepuez districts. On Thursday, the ruby mining group Gemfields announced it was stopping operations at its Montepuez site after an early morning attack on the nearby mine, Gemrock. Various sources reported that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
