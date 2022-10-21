Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Chief Admonishes India to Protect Rights of Minorities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women stand near the rubble of a shop after authorities demolished a number of Muslim-owned businesses after a Hindu religious procession resulted in communal violence, New Delhi, April 20, 2022.     © 2022 Altaf Qadri/AP Photo “India’s voice on the global stage can only gain in authority and credibility from a strong commitment to inclusive human rights also at home,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres stated during a recent visit to India. He said that India, as the historical leader of the non-violent anti-colonial struggle, should condemn hate speech…


© Human Rights Watch -
