Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US elections: November ballot will test whether Trump is ready to bounce back

By Richard Hargy, Senior Teacher / PhD Candidate, Queen's University Belfast
Share this article
When the US goes to the polls on November 8, it won’t just be a test for those politicians seeking re-election, but also of President Joe Biden’s popularity.

The midterms take place every two years in the middle of a four-year presidential term. They include elections for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and around a third of the US Senate (35 seats). There will also be contests in 36 states for governorships.

To have any real impact over the next 24 months the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The love and hate relationship of Hungary's ruling party Fidesz and Facebook
~ Australia's unique natural wonders are at risk from ecotourism expansion
~ Explaining the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China: Jiangshan
~ Liz Truss is now the UK's shortest-serving prime minister – how does she stack up against George Canning, who previously held the record?
~ South Africa's public service: real spending is falling, but demand is growing
~ Floods drive up fruit and veg prices, while energy costs will prolong high inflation
~ Just Stop Oil: do radical protests turn the public away from a cause? Here's the evidence
~ Pit bulls went from America's best friend to public enemy – now they're slowly coming full circle
~ The important role played by secretaries of state in administering fair elections is changing – and not in a good way
~ Signatures of alien technology could be how humanity first finds extraterrestrial life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter