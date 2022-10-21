Tolerance.ca
Liz Truss is now the UK's shortest-serving prime minister – how does she stack up against George Canning, who previously held the record?

By Rachel Bynoth, Lecturer in Design (Historical and Critical Studies) and PhD Researcher, Cardiff University
Liz Truss announced her resignation on October 20 2022, 44 days after taking office. The departure makes her the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister. But who did she replace to earn this undesirable accolade?

The previous holder of this title was George Canning, who lasted more than twice as long as Truss. He died in office after a premiership of 119 days. Known by many as the “lost leader” because of his short tenure, Canning still left his mark on British political history. He…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
