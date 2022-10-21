Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Floods drive up fruit and veg prices, while energy costs will prolong high inflation

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Fruit and vegetable prices are expected to be 8% higher than they would have been over the December and March quarters as a result of the floods, according to budget figures released by Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

And inflation, still forecast to peak at 7.75% in the December quarter, is set to stay higher for longer, largely because of energy prices.

Tuesday’s budget will show tax receipts revised upwards by more than $100 billion over the forward estimates, predominantly due to high commodity prices and the strong labour market.

But most of the upgrades are in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
