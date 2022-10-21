The important role played by secretaries of state in administering fair elections is changing – and not in a good way
By Thom Reilly, Professor & Co-Director, Center for an Independent and Sustainable Democracy, School of Public Affairs, Arizona State University
What happens if the public loses faith in fair elections? That’s the question being asked as candidates influenced by Donald Trump aim to become the chief election officials in their states.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 21, 2022