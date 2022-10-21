How unhealthy is red meat? And how beneficial is it to eat vegetables? A new rating system could help you cut through the health guidelines
By Aleksandr Aravkin, Associate Professor of Applied Mathematics, University of Washington
Christian Razo, Postdoctoral Fellow at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington
Jeffrey Stanaway, Assistant Professor of Global Health and Health Metrics Sciences, University of Washington
Health guidelines can feel contradictory and hard to interpret. But a new star rating system should help consumers and policymakers better parse the evidence behind health risks and outcomes.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 21, 2022