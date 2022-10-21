Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not keeping up with the Joneses: the one factor that makes us less likely to emulate our neighbours on climate action

By Andrea La Nauze, Lecturer, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Subsidies are often a policy go-to for governments wanting to encourage more climate-friendly behaviours. But they should be used with caution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is urine sterile? Do urine 'therapies' work? Experts debunk common pee myths
~ What is the 'carnivore diet' and is it a bad idea?
~ How 'closing the gap' may close doors for First Nations women in new plan to end violence
~ Binge eating is more common than anorexia or bulimia – but it remains a hidden and hard-to-treat disorder
~ Eels are some of nature’s weirdest creatures. Here are 5 reasons why they’re such cool little freaks
~ Even school boards are now experiencing severe political polarization
~ What to look for in a high-quality 'pre-primary' or junior kindergarten program
~ Burnout and isolation: Why employees and managers can’t ignore the social and mental health impact of working from home
~ Do not adjust your sets: with Truss gone, the UK is about to get yet another prime minister
~ Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory illegal: UN rights commission
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter