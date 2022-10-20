Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Binge eating is more common than anorexia or bulimia – but it remains a hidden and hard-to-treat disorder

By Hannah Kennedy, Post-doctoral fellow, Department of Psychological Medicine, University of Otago
More than 130,000 New Zealanders may suffer from binge eating disorder. Largely invisible, it needs more research to help better diagnosis and treatment.The Conversation


