Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burnout and isolation: Why employees and managers can’t ignore the social and mental health impact of working from home

By Kiffer George Card, Assistant Professor in Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Share this article
Two new studies highlight the importance of social connection in the workplace and illustrate why working from home may not be the optimal workplace arrangement.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Even school boards are now experiencing severe political polarization
~ What to look for in a high-quality 'pre-primary' or junior kindergarten program
~ Do not adjust your sets: with Truss gone, the UK is about to get yet another prime minister
~ Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory illegal: UN rights commission
~ Filming Gyani Maiya Sen who inspired efforts to revive the dying Kusunda language in Nepal
~ Ukraine recap: 'kamikaze' drone attacks on civilian infrastructure show Putin is moving closer to total war
~ AI could help predict suicides – but rushing the technology could lead to big mistakes
~ A tale of demonic possession and exorcism in 17th-century New France: Can we know what really happened?
~ Liz Truss resigns: who is in and who is out in the race to replace her?
~ 'We can write novels of memories made here': Elder-led land restoration is about rebuilding love
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter