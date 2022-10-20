A tale of demonic possession and exorcism in 17th-century New France: Can we know what really happened?
By Mairi Cowan, Associate Professor, Department of Historical Studies and Institute for the Study of University Pedagogy, University of Toronto Mississauga, University of Toronto
A teenage domestic servant showed signs of possession, and a miller was accused of witchcraft. Considering records of these events helps clarify what we can and cannot know about the past.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 20, 2022