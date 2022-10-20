Tolerance.ca
Liz Truss resigns: who is in and who is out in the race to replace her?

By Ben Williams, Lecturer in Politics and Political Theory, University of Salford
Liz Truss’s resignation as the leader of the Conservative party immediately triggers a contest to replace her as prime minister.

After the turmoil of recent months, it has been decided that the contest will be short and sharp. Candidates will need the backing of 100 of their fellow Conservative MPs to run by Monday, which means there will be a maximum of three candidates. A successor will be announced in one week. A new prime minister will therefore be in place by October 28.

This is how…The Conversation


Read complete article

