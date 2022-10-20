Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: George Orwell is everywhere, but Nineteen Eighty-Four is not a reliable guide to contemporary politics

By Chris Fleming, Associate Professor in the School of Humanities and Communication Arts, Western Sydney University
Jane Goodall, Emeritus Professor, Writing and Society Research Centre, Western Sydney University
In January 2017, Donald Trump’s advisor Kellyanne Conway was quizzed on White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s false claims about the number of attendees at the president’s inauguration. When pressed on why Spicer would “utter a provable falsehood”, Conway said that Spicer was offering “alternative facts”.

Her wording was widely characterised as “Orwellian”. Everywhere from Slate to the New York Times to USA Today, journalists were…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
