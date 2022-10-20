Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why a First Nations Voice should come before Treaty

By Pat Anderson, Chairperson, Batchelor Institute of Indigenous Tertiary Education
Paul Komesaroff, Professor of Medicine, Monash University
Since the advent of colonisation, the absence of an effective process for conducting dialogues between the broader community and First Nations people has been a festering sore at the heart of Australian society.

The notorious doctrine of terra nullius not only led to the denial of the legitimate rights of First Nations people, but also ensured they could never be heard. This malign strategy has produced centuries of unspeakable suffering, sickness and…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
