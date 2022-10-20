Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Corporate spending in state politics and elections can affect everything from your wallet to your health

By Richard A. Devine, Assistant Professor of Management, DePaul University
R. Michael Holmes Jr., Jim Moran Professor of Strategic Management, Florida State University
Share this article
Businesses can spend huge amounts of money to influence Congress. But sizable lobbyist and campaign donations also go to state campaigns and lawmakers to influence policymaking.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Disasters like Hurricane Ian can affect academic performance for years to come
~ Not all Asian Americans vote Democratic -- and the political leanings of different Asian ethnic groups vary
~ Georgia's GOP overhauled the state's election laws in 2021 – and critics argue the target was Black voter turnout, not election fraud
~ The US isn't at war with Russia, technically – but its support for Ukraine offers a classic case of a proxy war
~ Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way
~ Liz Truss: what happened in the night of Westminster chaos that triggered the PM's resignation?
~ Lesotho’s 2022 elections: new leaders have a lot of work - and convincing - to do
~ South Africa's struggle songs against apartheid come from a long tradition of resistance
~ Kenya's Samburu warriors still practise a rock art tradition that tells their stories
~ Ukraine war: this conflict is just further evidence that Putin's Russia is now a rogue power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter