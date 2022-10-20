Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reviving the UK's textile industry could help replace fast fashion with homegrown clothes, but there are barriers

By Jess Davies, Chair Professor in Sustainability, Lancaster University
Mark Stevenson, Professor of Operations Management, Lancaster University
Share this article
The world has experienced massive disruption to supply chains in recent years as a result of the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine. This has restricted the availability of a wide array of goods, including essential items such as food, medicines and fuels.

In the UK, the challenges of creating new trade deals following Brexit and of meeting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Disasters like Hurricane Ian can affect academic performance for years to come
~ Not all Asian Americans vote Democratic -- and the political leanings of different Asian ethnic groups vary
~ Georgia's GOP overhauled the state's election laws in 2021 – and critics argue the target was Black voter turnout, not election fraud
~ Corporate spending in state politics and elections can affect everything from your wallet to your health
~ The US isn't at war with Russia, technically – but its support for Ukraine offers a classic case of a proxy war
~ Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way
~ Liz Truss: what happened in the night of Westminster chaos that triggered the PM's resignation?
~ Lesotho’s 2022 elections: new leaders have a lot of work - and convincing - to do
~ South Africa's struggle songs against apartheid come from a long tradition of resistance
~ Kenya's Samburu warriors still practise a rock art tradition that tells their stories
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter