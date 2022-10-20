Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting

By Claire Bessant, Associate Professor in Law, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Over 40% of UK parents put photos or videos of their children online. Showing just how prevalent online sharing now is, in June 2022 the word “sharenting” entered the Oxford English Dictionary, meaning when a parent shares news, images and videos of their children on social media.

Parents engage in sharenting for many…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
