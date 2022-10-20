Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure amount to war crimes

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Reacting to the news that Russian attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine over recent days have led to a nationwide blackout in the country, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “The strategy behind Russia’s latest warfare tactics is unmistakable. In bombing Ukraine’s critical civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, the […] The post Ukraine: Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure amount to war crimes appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria: Two years on, more than 40 #EndSARS protesters still languishing in jail
~ Bosnia and Herzegovina: Young environmental activists face baseless defamation charges from Belgian-owned hydropower company in Bosnia
~ When digital nomads come to town: governments want their cash but locals are being left behind – podcast
~ Mercury Prize 2022: what rapper Little Simz' win says about the UK independent music scene
~ Chaos in Westminster: why Liz Truss finally lost control of MPs
~ Egypt: New prison, PR gloss ahead of COP27 cannot hide human rights crisis
~ Angola: Authorities must account for missing five-year-old following violent raid in Ndamba
~ From ‘forerunner’ to ‘a puppy': How Mongolia got hooked on Russia's ‘Pivot to Asia’
~ Breast cancer: five tips from an expert on catching it early and keeping safe
~ Noise in the brain enables us to make extraordinary leaps of imagination. It could transform the power of computers too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter