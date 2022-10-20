Tolerance.ca
When digital nomads come to town: governments want their cash but locals are being left behind – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Mend Mariwany, Co-producer, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Digital nomads who work as they travel are often attracted by a life of freedom far removed from the daily office grind. Many head to cities that have become known hotspots for remote workers. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly, we find out what impact digital nomads have on these cities and the people who live there, and how governments are responding to the phenomenon.