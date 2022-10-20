Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mercury Prize 2022: what rapper Little Simz' win says about the UK independent music scene

By John Street, Emeritus Professor of Politics, School of Politics, Philosophy, Language and Communication Studies, University of East Anglia
Share this article
Speaking after she won the 2022 Mercury Music Prize, Simbiatu Abisola Abiola Ajikawo, aka Little Simz, was clearly honoured to be given the award. It wasn’t about the money (£25,000), or at least it wasn’t just about the money. It was about the fact that the prize was a recognition by her peers of the quality of her album Sometimes I Might…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria: Two years on, more than 40 #EndSARS protesters still languishing in jail
~ Bosnia and Herzegovina: Young environmental activists face baseless defamation charges from Belgian-owned hydropower company in Bosnia
~ Ukraine: Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure amount to war crimes
~ When digital nomads come to town: governments want their cash but locals are being left behind – podcast
~ Chaos in Westminster: why Liz Truss finally lost control of MPs
~ Egypt: New prison, PR gloss ahead of COP27 cannot hide human rights crisis
~ Angola: Authorities must account for missing five-year-old following violent raid in Ndamba
~ From ‘forerunner’ to ‘a puppy': How Mongolia got hooked on Russia's ‘Pivot to Asia’
~ Breast cancer: five tips from an expert on catching it early and keeping safe
~ Noise in the brain enables us to make extraordinary leaps of imagination. It could transform the power of computers too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter