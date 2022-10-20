Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: New prison PR gloss ahead of COP27 cannot hide human rights crisis

By Amnesty International
The Egyptian authorities are holding state critics and political opponents in cruel and inhuman conditions in Badr 3 Prison, Amnesty International said today, as Egypt prepares to host COP27, the annual UN Climate Change Conference, in Sharm El-Sheikh in November. In Badr 3 Prison, located 70 kilometres to the northeast of Cairo, prisoners are held […] The post Egypt: New prison PR gloss ahead of COP27 cannot hide human rights crisis appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International
