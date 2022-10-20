Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lidia Thorpe sacked as a Greens deputy leader after failing to disclose relationship with bikie figure

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Greens leader Adam Bandt asked for senator’s resignation as the party’s deputy leader in the Senate after what he called a “significant error of judgement”.The Conversation


