Despite the myth, deer are not an ecological substitute for moa and should be part of NZ’s predator-free plan

By Nic Rawlence, Senior Lecturer in Ancient DNA, University of Otago
Claims that introduced deer perform the same ecological function as ancient moa are outdated and wrong. Deer destroy forests, and large-scale culling is still the best solution.The Conversation


