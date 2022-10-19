We studied the 'bibles' of jazz standards – and found sexism lurking in the strangest place
By Wendy Hargreaves, Senior Learning Advisor, University of Southern Queensland
Melissa Forbes, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary Singing, University of Southern Queensland
We are two female jazz singers, jazz researchers and lovers of jazz. And we have discovered jazz gave us another shared experience – sexism.
We’d both experienced garden variety sexism. Wendy was asked by a male school principal if her recent marriage meant she would resign from teaching to start a family. Melissa received passionate advice from a male audience member to swap her comfortable outfit with a “glamorous dress” when she sang jazz.
But as university music students, neither of us imagined something as innocent as a key signature in a textbook might be a symptom…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 19, 2022