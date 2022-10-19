Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We studied the 'bibles' of jazz standards – and found sexism lurking in the strangest place

By Wendy Hargreaves, Senior Learning Advisor, University of Southern Queensland
Melissa Forbes, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary Singing, University of Southern Queensland
Share this article
We are two female jazz singers, jazz researchers and lovers of jazz. And we have discovered jazz gave us another shared experience – sexism.

We’d both experienced garden variety sexism. Wendy was asked by a male school principal if her recent marriage meant she would resign from teaching to start a family. Melissa received passionate advice from a male audience member to swap her comfortable outfit with a “glamorous dress” when she sang jazz.

But as university music students, neither of us imagined something as innocent as a key signature in a textbook might be a symptom…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rights experts calls for urgent action to implement South Sudan peace deal
~ A new type of material called a mechanical neural network can learn and change its physical properties to create adaptable, strong structures
~ Despite the myth, deer are not an ecological substitute for moa and should be part of NZ’s predator-free plan
~ Our environmental responses are often piecemeal and ineffective. Next week's wellbeing budget is a chance to act
~ Judith Butler: their philosophy of gender explained
~ After breast cancer: 5 changes you can make to stay healthy
~ How do fishes scratch their itches? It turns out sharks are involved
~ First-ever genetic analysis of a Neanderthal family paints a fascinating picture of a close-knit community
~ Right now, more adult incontinence products than baby nappies go to landfill. By 2030, it could be ten times higher
~ Global recession looks likely. Even if Australia escapes it, we are in for a bad couple of years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter