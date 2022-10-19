Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

After breast cancer: 5 changes you can make to stay healthy

By Marina Reeves, Professor, The University of Queensland
Caroline Olivia Terranova, Research Trial Coordinator, The University of Queensland
Kelly D'cunha, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Sandra Hayes, Professor, Griffith University
Every year, more than 20,000 Australians – mostly women – are diagnosed with breast cancer. If you’re one of them or know someone who is, the great news is that 92 out of every 100 women will survive for five years or more after their diagnosis.

But women are often surprised by the life-altering side effects from their cancer treatment that can continue for years after, such as pain…The Conversation


© The Conversation
