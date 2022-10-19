First-ever genetic analysis of a Neanderthal family paints a fascinating picture of a close-knit community
By Laurits Skov, Postdoctoral research associate, Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology
Richard 'Bert' Roberts, Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage (CABAH), University of Wollongong
Ancient DNA from Neanderthal fossils in southern Siberia reveals a small community with close family ties – including a father and his teenage daughter.
- Wednesday, October 19, 2022