Human Rights Observatory

European colonialism has had a lasting legacy on how plants are distributed around the world

By Bernd Lenzner, Postdoctoral Researcher, Bioinvasions, Global Change and Macroecology Group, Universität Wien
Guillaume Latombe, Lecturer in Environmental Change Biology, The University of Edinburgh
A few years ago, one of us (Guillaume) moved to the town of Stellenbosch, in South Africa, and found himself walking through town while being shaded from the sun by European oak trees. The region is famous for its wine, and the oaks were imported centuries ago to make wood for casks. But the difference in climate caused the trees to grow too fast, making their wood unsuitable. The oaks were left to disperse and are now a symbol of a town many thousands of miles from where they evolved.

As avid…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
