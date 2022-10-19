Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's COVID response was 'overreach' and worsened existing inequalities, according to independent review

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Australia’s response to COVID-19 exacerbated existing inequalities within the society, according to an independent review, which urges that “overreach” be avoided in dealing with future such crises.

Those bearing “the brunt” of the pandemic included low socio-economic families, women, children, those in aged care, people with disabilities, temporary migrants, and multicultural communities, the review says.

It says lockdowns and border closures should have been used less, schools kept open in the main, and older people better protected in an aged care system known to have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
