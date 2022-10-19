Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Authorities must end alarming rise of arbitrary travel bans on journalists and activists

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the news that Pulitzer Prize winning Kashmiri photojournalist, Sanna Irshad Mattoo has been stopped again from travelling abroad by immigration authorities at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, Aakar Patel, chair of board of Amnesty International India, said: “Arbitrary travel bans have increasingly become the principal tactic of the Indian authorities to silence independent […] The post India: Authorities must end alarming rise of arbitrary travel bans on journalists and activists appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ European colonialism has had a lasting legacy on how plants are distributed around the world
~ How women put hair to the fore in fight for equal rights
~ What does history tell us about calling reservists up to war?
~ Rugby union's financial crisis: why the sport's model is 'broken'
~ Health secretary Thérèse Coffey gave leftover prescription drugs to a poorly friend – is this advisable or legal?
~ Pensions: how yours may have been affected by recent market turmoil
~ Ukraine war: Iranian 'kamikaze' drones can inflict serious damage but will not be a gamechanger
~ How desk jobs alter your brain – and why they're so tiring
~ Facing the dual threat of climate change and human disturbance, Mumbai – and the world – should listen to its fishing communities
~ Ooh, ah, up the 'Ra: why Ireland's women footballers are under fire for singing after their historic win
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter